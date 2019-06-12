Cibc Takes It Way Back For Employee Appreciation

STAFF at CIBC FirstCaribbean have been saluted by the company’s regional managing director as “the backbone of our institution”.

The comments came from Marie Rodland-Allen during a toast from bank executives to staff members on Employee Appreciation Day.

She said: “CIBC FirstCaribbean’s employees are the biggest and greatest asset that we have. It is really because of them that we have been named ‘Bank of the Year Bahamas’ for the ninth time in the past 13 years.”

“They are the backbone of our institution,” she added. “We appreciate their hard work, commitment and dedication, and we set aside a day every year just to say thank you.”

The bank’s employees dressed up in costumes from different eras to celebrate the day.

Customers visiting CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Sandyport branch took a step back in time to the 90s, and were served by employees dressed as iconic entertainers such as Missy Elliot, Tupac Shakur, and Janet Jackson. A visit to the bank’s Airport Industrial Park location showcased the best of the 70s, and featured an ‘appearance’ by civil rights activist Dr Martin Luther King Jr. And taking it way back in time was the corporate investment banking team who transformed their area into a 1950s diner.

Executives, managers, and team leaders treated their teams to a number of fun activities such as team lunches, costume competitions, and karaoke throughout the day, and also gave away prizes and goodies.

The bank’s chief executive officer, Colette Delaney, thanked employees for their “great ideas, amazing dedication, loyalty and support that have been truly impressive and thoroughly appreciated”. She noted it was their dedication and commitment that have taken CIBC FirstCaribbean to “a remarkable position” in the region.