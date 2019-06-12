EDITOR, The Tribune

Let me clarify that I am an advocate of corporal punishment and not abuse. I do not advocate hitting children in the head or breaking their bones or “blacking” their eyes. I do see nothing wrong with a child being beaten with a belt or cane on the legs, hips or arms. Again, sometimes cut hip leaves a mark and yes I am “fa real”.

Again I find it so amusing that so many “educated” persons think they know it all. They think because they have travelled and received an education that they know everything. But like the Bible says,” The wisdom of the world is foolishness to God”. God in his wisdom said, “Spare the rod, spoil the child.” “Foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child and the rod of correction drives it out.”

No, corporal punishment is not the answer to crime, but the US has no corporal punishment and their crime is worse than ours. In addition, Minister Lloyd used to run the “YEAST” programme and so he should understand the need for discipline and corporal punishment. In fact, I am disappointed that because of his background he has not brought a better standard of discipline to our schools.

However, I have learned that politics causes many people to change.

God’s word and wisdom trumps that of man any day. No one is advocating beating children for sport. However, corporal punishment is needed in our land and should remain. By the way, I am “educated” too.

“The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom”.

An advocate for corporal punishment…

CORPORAL PUNISHMENT

Nassau

June 5, 2019