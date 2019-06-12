National Basketball Champions Soak Up Spotlight At Emera

FREEPORT — What was supposed to be a classic rematch turned out to be a rout, thanks to the superb pitching from Freedom Farm ace’s Jeorge Araujo as they shutout the Junior Baseball League of Nassau.

After losing their only game 7-3 to JBLN in the round robin, the Farm got revenge when it counted the most with their 9-0 blank job in the final of the 16-and-under division at the Emera Baseball Complex on Sunday. Their game completed the first leg of the Bahamas Baseball Association’s new triple National Championships series as Sunday action earlier saw the Grand Bahama Little League hold onto the bronze in their showdown against the rookie Andros team with a 15-0 rout.

And on Saturday, the GBLL emerged as the champions of the 18-and-under division with a 10-6 decision over JBLL in the final of their best-of-five series for a 3-1 advantage, while Freedom Farm took home the Tee Ball title over Grand Bahama’s Legacy.