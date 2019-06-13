Car Crash Causes Power Outage In Gladstone Road Area

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A VEHICULAR accident caused a power outage that affected portions of western New Providence for more than an hour yesterday, Bahamas Power and Light officials said.

According to BPL’s director of public relations, Quincy Parker, the collision significantly impacted operations at the utility provider’s Clifton Pier Power Station, resulting in generation issues.

A source close to the situation suggested the crash, which occurred in the Gladstone Road area, severely damaged a major transmission line running from the Clifton Pier Power Plant.

The outage impacted Skyline Drive, Gladstone Road, Windsor Field, Lyford Cay, Old Fort Bay, Serenity, West Winds, Charlottesville, Cable Beach, Munnings Road, Golden Isles and Carmichael Road west, according to a social media post by the company.

Roughly 45 minutes after BPL first reported the outage, it said Lyford Cay and Adelaide supplies had been restored.

This comes as BPL pushes ahead with the installation of its new Wärtsilä multi-fuel engines at station A, Clifton Pier.

Last month, BPL’s Chairman Donovan Moxey said the acquisition of the seven engines represented the first step in BPL’s new strategy and strategic outlook.

He said one of the major components of this new direction would be BPL’s relationship with Shell North America, citing its arrangement to construct a 220-megawatt gas power plant in the coming years.

Updating the status of the installation yesterday, Mr Parker said BPL was working hand-in hand with Wärtsilä to ensure the new engines are correctly installed and operated according best practices.

He insisted the installation process would “guard against” potential interruptions to the fragile New Providence grid.

He told The Tribune: “The preparatory work done by BPL at station A, has considered all aspects of the installation. We have prepared the area for the weight of the new engines and prepared it for all of the auxiliary work needed during at this time.”

According to Mr Parker, the new system was completely built in Finland, before being disassembled, labelled with what he termed as “exactitude” and transported to the new engine hall at Clifton Pier.

He said this process allows for the engine system to be rebuilt with exact specifications at station A.

“We know this setup will work because it has been outfitted and tested for this exact arrangement,” he contended. “I appreciate that there may be some concerns and apprehension over how these new engines will be incorporated into our new system, but I assure you that we will undertake commission and testing process ahead of incorporating these new engines.”

He added: “That process will ensure that there is no adverse effects when we bring the new engines online. We are going to be careful with this. These generators are vital to what we are preparing to do long term and we are confident that we have a plan in place to mitigate potential problems.”

BPL intends to formally incorporate the new generation system this fall.

Officials at the utility provider have long touted the new system as an end to load shedding, rental generators and longstanding generational woes.