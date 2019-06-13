Pupils From 24 Primary Schools Given Laptops For Excellent Work

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

PAUL Smith, the owner of local company Electro Telecom, yesterday awarded students from 24 primary schools in New Providence, Exuma, San Salvador and Cat Island with laptops for their high academic achievements.

The laptops were presented at the Paul Farquharson Centre at Police Headquarters. Mr Smith encouraged the students to uplift one another noting it will benefit them in the long run.

Mr Smith said: “Sometimes it’s not about having the greatest four-point average grade, it’s not about coming first. It’s about looking at your counterparts around you and ensuring that you as the top student take the opportunity to pull (everyone up.) …the greatest thing is to uplift each other. Each one, pull one it will benefit you in the long run.

Marcellus Taylor, director of education, told the students the Ministry of Education cares about their development, learning and their formation as people.

Mr Taylor said: “We want you to be smart and have fun. We also expect somethings from you which include you would work hard every day, that you would be fair and honest which means you will have integrity.”

Mr Taylor highlighted Mr Smith’s generous and unsolicited contributions to the educational system.



“It’s not something that we asked him to do this is something he is doing from his heart. People will always (find negative things to say) but listen you talking, and Mr Smith is doing. He is in a tangible way showing students that we have an expectation for them, that we believe in them and that we are here to support them in the particular ways that they can not only pass the finish line but burst through it so they can be winners,” he said.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames commended Mr Smith’s donation and praised the students for their academic achievements.

Mr Dames said: “The (laptops) are very important but what’s more important is this demonstration of kindness and wanting to recognise and help our future. We must show them that we care, we must encourage them, we must build them, and we must give them a hand out. We must guide them and help them to understand their significant, their value in life because one day many of us will be around to see them lead.

“I want to commend my brother Paul and I want to certainly recognise and congratulate the parents and guardians in support of their children and loved ones. To congratulate each and every one of you for such an amazing achievement and to say to you this is only the beginning.”