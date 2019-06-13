Union Slams Morton’S Offer To Break Dispute Deadlock

By NATARIO MCKENZIE





Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

THE long-running dispute between the Morton Bahamas and the union representing line-staff appears to still be far from a resolution, with the latter slamming the company’s latest proposal as “egregious”.

Jennifer Brown, pictured, president of the The Bahamas Industrial Manufacturers & Allied Workers Union (BIMAWU) yesterday expressed disappointment over the proposal, noting the union had been waiting months to get back to the negotiating table.

“After waiting months to get back to the table the company’s position has not changed,” said Ms Brown of the company’s June 11 counterproposal.

“They proposed a 1.5 percent pay increase to their workers, yet have grossly increased health insurance payments, which is viewed by the employees as a modern-day slave trade. This is clearly a deficient contract that lacks vision and financial advancement of its workers.”

She continued: “An excerpt of the preamble to the constitution states that no man, woman or child shall ever be slaves in the islands of The Bahamas. It’s obvious that they can’t be taken at face value. The officers of the union were told that ‘you give us salt, we will give you money’. Well the workers have done their part. The company, however, has rescinded that statement. It is obvious that they don’t give a hill of beans about their workers and are not trustworthy. How much longer do the people have to suffer at the hands of Pharaoh.”

The salt harvester, Inagua’s largest employer, previously told Tribune Business it was aiming to achieve a “comprehensive and fair” industrial agreement with the Bahamas Industrial, Manufacturers and Allied Workers Union (BIMAWU) even though the relationship between the two sides remains strained.

Morton Salt’s spokesman, Paul Jackiewicz, in recent statement said: “We hope to resolve the ongoing negotiations soon with a comprehensive and fair labour agreement that maintains a safe and successful facility for our employees.”

The union has in recent months gone public over its dispute with Morton Salt regarding a new industrial agreement. Ms Brown recently told this newspaper that the union, which represents some 100-line staff, had been been “pushed” to take strike action after the company made no improvements to its purported counter-offer. The threat of industrial unrest has loomed over Morton Salt’s Inagua operations since late last year.