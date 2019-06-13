Tribune Comment: Another Drive-By, A Man Falls Fatally Shot. We Should All Be Shocked But Today After So Many Killed It’S As If No One Cares

Video WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

THIS is the moment gunfire erupted on a quiet street on Wednesday evening – and yesterday it felt as if no one seemed to care another life had been taken.

Police didn’t even tell the media to begin with – a Tribune reporter was given a tip and called police to ask, who confirmed there had been a shooting and a man was taken to hospital

In a police press release yesterday morning the murder was not even the top item on the list, third down behind another non-fatal shooting and a school fire in Andros.

There has been no press conference, no word from senior officers.

Nothing from Travis Robinson, the MP in whose constituency the shooting took place.

Silence from the pastors, the church, community leaders.

Nothing from Minister of National Security Marvin Dames who started Wednesday telling us that killings often involve people who know one another rather than happening randomly. In essence he was saying we all really shouldn’t worry that much if we don’t hang around with people involved in these killings.

There was nothing from the Prime Minister’s office to reassure the public. Nothing from the Opposition to ask questions or assure us they would do any better.

Have we really come to the point where a drive-by killing is treated so casually? A murder met with a shrug. Just another day. A man lies dead – and no one will speak for him.

So, who cares that this happened? Who cares for the victim? Who cares that this takes place in our streets and is not met with outrage?

This must not become our new normal. A Bahamian man is dead. We should treat his death with the urgency it demands.

