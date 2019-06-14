Belinda Wilson Re-Elected As But President

By RASHAD ROLLE

BELINDA Wilson is celebrating yet another re-election victory as president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers after elections were held this week.

Official results from the election had not been released at press time on Friday, but Mrs Wilson told The Tribune that unofficial results indicate she has won yet another term.

“I win big big big. Most of my team win," she said.

BUT elections are held every two years. Mrs Wilson was first elected president in 2008 when she defeated her opponent by 606 votes in the last election. Her tenure has been rocked by several suspensions. She was last suspended in September 2018.

She told The Tribune her focus is now on negotiating a new industrial agreement for teachers.

“We gave the government a proposal, they gave us a counter-proposal, we now gon’ have our fourth session next week and we will defend our position. So far the talks have been going slow, but steady. We put forth a proposal for a salary increase and we expect to get a salary increase, but we’re nowhere near that right now.”

Teachers had their last salary increase "a couple years ago in the previous agreement", Mrs Wilson said.

She said about winning: “I feel very honoured and I’m glad the teachers supported the A team. We have no unofficial numbers, labour said they will have the results for us on Monday.”

Positions up for vote in the election included president, vice president, secretary general, assistant secretary general, treasurer, assistant treasurer, trustee and executive member. Thirty-eight people had been vying fort the 13 positions.