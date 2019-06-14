Break-In And Robbery At Solomon's In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are investigating a brazen break-in and robbery at the Solomon's Wholesale Store in Freeport on Friday that resulted in significant damage to the establishment and a bank ATM machine there.

Thieves smashed in the southern glass doors to gain entry to the store, and then pulled the ATM machine, the property of First Caribbean Bank, from the wall and stole the contents from the vault.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler told reporters that the incident appears to be similar to another break-in and robbery in New Providence, involving the theft of cash from an ATM there.

He is appealing to the public to assist the police with their investigations into the matter.

According to reports, police were called to the establishment on Queen's Highway shortly after 6am on Friday concerning a break-in.

Mr Butler said that when one of the store managers arrived early this morning he saw a disturbance at the store near one of the teller banking machines.

"It appeared that some perpetrators entered and were successful in chain pulling the ATM off the wall, and getting away with the contents of whatever was in the vault at that time," he said.

When The Tribune arrived at the scene, investigators were still conducting their investigations.

The ATM machine was significantly damaged, and was smashed up into pieces on the ground, just outside on the entry ramp.

The area was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape and customers arriving at Solomon's to shop were directed to another entrance at the eastern side of the building. Many of them were shocked and could not believe what had happened.

The Tribune spoke with store manager Jimmy Smith, who referred us to the head office in Nassau. Efforts to reach an AML Foods official proved fruitless up to press time on Friday.



Mr Butler said that the police are in the early stages of their investigations, and are still waiting for the manager to complete their audit.

"We had a similar incident in New Providence and we are looking at those and speaking with our counterparts in NP to share notes on the MO and similarities to see if there is a link," he said.

ACP Butler also noted that investigators have been dispatched on the island to seek out those responsible for the crime.

"We remain optimistic and will go after those responsible, and in short order we should bring some pieces together," he said. Police in Grand Bahama will spare no effort going after every crime perpetrated," he stressed.

"We want to appeal to members of the public that whatever little you may be aware of to speak with police. I know there are times the public feels the little they may know may or hear may not be significant to police investigation, but every bit and piece can assist in causing successful conclusion," Mr Butler said.

He noted that Grand Bahama is generally a peaceful place, and noted that incidents like this affect the entire community.

He called on citizens to be vanguards of Grand Bahama to ensure that it is seen as a destination of "peace and civil order".

ACP Butler appealed to residents of Grand Bahama to join hands with the police.

He noted that perpetrators of crime are generally people from the community. "They are our brothers, sisters, and children and we strongly appeal to family members and guardians to take a second look at what your children maybe doing. You are complicit if you know they are doing things and say nothing," he said.