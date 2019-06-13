Drive-By Killing: Video Shows How Victim Is Shot As Car Passes By

Video WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

DISTURBING surveillance video has emerged showing the last moments of a man before he was fatally wounded during a drive-by shooting on Dunmore Street on Wednesday night.

The 23-second video, which was widely shared on social media, opens with two men talking outside a convenience store around 8pm. A woman then walks over and takes a plate of food from one of the men before a young child is seen riding a bicycle in the background before moving out of frame.

Moments later a silver vehicle, identified by police as a Honda Fit, drives past. As the car slows, two occupants brandish guns and open fire in the direction of the three people. The woman and two men attempt to run to escape the hail of bullets, however it appears one man is injured. The gunmen then flee the scene.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Tribune understands the victim is 21-year-old Bradley Smith, however, his identity was not released by police. This incident pushed the country’s murder rate to 38, according to The Tribune’s records.

This shooting came hours after another man was wounded in a separate incident. Police said shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, a man was standing outside a home on Key West Street when the occupants of a black Nissan Cube pulled up and opened fire in his direction, injuring him before speeding away.

The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.

In the wake of these incidents, local advocacy group Bahamas Against Crime called for new crime fighting strategies.

“In addition to many other crimes, this week has seen three murders to date,” BAC said in a statement. “A 21-year-old man shot and killed on Price Street in the Nassau Village area on Sunday, the other a security guard killed hours later while on the job at the Commonwealth Brewery plant on JFK Drive and a third, on Dunmore Street, Bain Town on Wednesday.

“Despite an announcement by National Security Minister Marvin Dames that murder is down 21 percent, there is clearly so much more work to be done, and we must do it to ensure the nation is safe for generations to come.

“In that regard, BAC is calling upon the government to devise a new strategy which greatly increases investment in the social sector. This is particularly critical in areas commonly referred to as hot spots by the authorities. BAC is prepared to assist the government in implementing this strategy, which will definitely bring about positive results.”

BAC Chairman Rev C B Moss said, “one of the most powerful assets available in the fight against crime remains unutilised”.

“BAC is convinced that the proper mobilisation and involvement of our mothers, wives, grandmothers, daughters, etc could have a significant impact on the present level of crime and violence in the country.

“Virtually, all else have failed. Perhaps it’s time for the women of The Bahamas to step up to the plate,” he added.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).