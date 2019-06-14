Pm To Attend Grand Bahama Independence Celebrations

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson announced that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will travel to the island for the 46th annual independence celebrations in Freeport slated for July 8.

He said that it would be the first time that the prime minister and his Cabinet will attend the cultural extravaganza at the Independence Park, Coral Road.

Mr Thompson said that moving this year’s celebration on Grand Bahama to July 8 will allow the island to be at the centre of the country for the first time on that day.



“It will be live on television and the internet, and we are very excited that for the first time Grand Bahama really will be the highlight as we usually have to compete with New Providence on July 9. But this year we will have front stage in the Bahamas on July 8,” he said.

The national theme is, “United We Stand Bahamas...Together We Can!”

Senator Jasmin Darius, chairperson of the Independence Celebration Committee in Grand Bahama, said this year’s theme reflects the importance of unity.

She noted that another major event that Bahamians are expected to participate in is National Pride Day/Flag Day on Friday, July 5.

Mrs Darius stated that special assemblies will take place at three locations on Grand Bahama: the Harold DeGregory Complex in Freeport, the Government Park in High Rock, and the Administrator’s Office in Eight Mile Rock, with the raising of the flag at 10am.

She said that radio stations are invited to play the national anthem at that time.

“We need to appreciate that the flag is our symbol of national unity and strength and it is good that we pause to recognise and respect the most obvious symbol of our national identity,” said Mrs Darius.

Additionally, she noted that major events will also take place in Sweeting’s Cay and West End.

The celebrations kick off on Sunday, June 30 at 3pm with church services at New Mt Oliver Baptist Church in Holmes Rock and St Michael’s Anglican Church in Sweeting’s Cay.

A church service will also be held on Monday, July 1 at Emmanuel Baptist Disciple Centre in High Rock at 7pm; and on Sunday, July 7, at Life Community Church on Polaris Drive, Caravel Beach.

On July 10, a Junkanoo rush out will be held at Bayshore Road in West End at 3am. A family fun day will be held in East Grand Bahama at the Coconut Festival site in Pelican Point at noon and similar events at Sweeting’s Cay.

In Freeport, at 7pm persons are invited to Taino Beach for the start of Goombay Summer celebrations.

On Saturday, July 13, the celebration moves into Hunters, and Williams/Russell Town beginning at 3pm with a ‘Wall of Fame’ celebration, saluting outstanding residents past and present in those settlements.

On Saturday, July 27, the celebrations will close out at the Cultural Village in Eight Mile Rock where a cultural extravaganza will take place. There will also be a West Grand Bahama sporting event and awards presentation at Jones Town Park at 4pm.

