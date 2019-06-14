School Building Damaged By Fire

POLICE on Andros are investigating a fire which damaged part of a school building on Wednesday.

According to a police report, shortly after 4pm, Andros police officers were on patrol in the area of the Huntley G Christie High School, Queen’s Highway, Nichols Town, when they discovered the centre block of classrooms on fire. Officers and volunteers from the community extinguished the fire, which damaged four single storey classrooms.

No one was injured during the incident.

The school managed to remain open and students were able to complete their final exams.

Fire Services officers from New Providence will travel to Andros to continue investigations. The Ministry of Education has also opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.