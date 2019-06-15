Man Killed, Woman Injured In Shootings Hours Apart

POLICE are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in two shooting incidents hours apart.

In the first incident, shortly after 11pm on Friday, a group of women were standing outside a home in Flamingo Gardens.

An armed man came from the rear of the house and opened fire in their direction, hitting one woman before running away. The woman was transported to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

In the second incident, around 2am on Saturday, a man was shot dead while asleep in bed.

An armed man standing outside the home on Sister Marie Rahming Drive, Millennium Gardens, fired into the window, hitting the man before fleeing. Paramedics arrived at the scene and, a short while later, the man was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.