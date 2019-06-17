Juvenile Dies After Stabbing In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating the stabbing death of a juvenile at a business establishment in Freeport early on Monday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am police were called to a business on Peach Tree Street, and they arrived to see paramedics rendering assistance to a male.

Superintendent Walter Henderson said the victim was suffering from a stabbing injury to the upper part of his body.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for further medical attention, but later died of his injuries.

Police have taken three male residents of Grand Bahama into custody in connection with their investigation.

The victim’s identity was not released.