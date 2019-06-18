0

Cabinet Office Confirms Ca Smith To Step Up To Gg Role

As of Tuesday, June 18, 2019

CABINET Office formally announced yesterday that Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling will demit office on June 28, to be replaced with incoming Governor General C A Smith. Dame Marguerite has served in the post since July 8. “Mr Smith is a committed civic-minded individual who has, for more than half a century, provided leadership to the Bahamian community and social and civic organisations, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis and Rotary organisations,” Cabinet Office noted in a statement.

More like this story

Comments

proudloudandfnm 10 hours, 23 minutes ago

This is what a lifetime of kissing ass gets you. lol. You don't have to actually accomplish anything, just kiss da right ass.....

0

Sign in to comment