Foreign Affairs Cost Money

EDITOR, The Tribune

Did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs totally fail us, even embarrass us in their endeavour to win a seat at the UN Security Council?

Voting for our region was exceptionally high…Bahamas application got not a single vote - thought, well listening to the Ministry that We are - We seem to have been a leader at least in CARICOM, but not a single vote could we obtain.

Cost effective? Member States wanting to be elected have to do the rounds - entertain, etc, have senior officials travel to New York (expensive) to assist the staff of ones UN delegation…what was the connected costs to this failure?

I did catch from the Minister’s Budget contribution something which was said a long time ago as a result of the level of our GDP - yes we are not in the class of undeveloped or developing but we all know that is totally artificial as a result of the high level of expat workers here earning very high salaries who regrettably are part, included, in our GDP which is substantially lower, maybe around $23-24,000.00 pa if that.

Playing big time Foreign Affairs is very expensive for ego.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

June 11, 2019.