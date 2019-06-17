Rastas - Set Free Inmates To Grow Marijuana

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A RASTAFARIAN collective yesterday suggested marijuana cultivation could revolutionise prison reform as it stood in solidarity with one group’s legal fight for sacramental use.

In a press statement yesterday, the House of Rastafari Inter-mansion Collective advocated for the consideration of a prison work release programme for hemp and marijuana cultivation as a solution to curbing recidivism rates.

The collective accused the government of using the issue of sacramental use to support physical aggression towards a “humble and defenceless” community and the deprivation of its rights.

“In the past few years, there have been news reports of marijuana fields found by authorities in excess of thousands of plants,” the statement read.

“The perpetrators of these offences shouldn’t be imprisoned but rather awarded and congratulated. If it is possible that one or two individuals could achieve such an agricultural feat just imagine what a prison work release programme for hemp/ marijuana cultivation could accomplish. The criminal records of all citizens unjustly imprisoned for marijuana possession has wounded the progress of this country and is a continuation of racism and slavery.”

The statement continued: “We are calling for the expunging of records for past marijuana charges and an apology to the Rastafari community.”

The Bobo Ashanti - formally known as the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress (EABIC) - last week announced plans to sue on the grounds that a refusal to use marijuana for sacramental use breaches their constitutional right to religious freedom unless the government responds favourably.

“(We) stand with them in the recent move calling for legal reform as it pertains to the constant harassment, prolific discrimination and oppressive profiling of the Rastafari community by the state,” the House of Rastafari statement read. “As a result of the stigma caused by the unjustified, colonial era, apartheid-like, tactical use of an archaic law, the black Bahamian family structure has been torn apart without remedy, repair, compensation nor apology; even as the international position changes with progressive information.”

The statement continued: “We want to contribute even more to this nation without being discriminated against because of our traditions, including the use of the God given medicinal plant, marijuana/hemp. The Bahamas has now started on a positive trajectory to ban the use of single use plastics as of 2020. Marijuana/ hemp are a part of the solution to this problem and many other problems, as the world is now finding out.”

In addition to the medical benefits of cannabinoids CBD and THC, the collective also pointed to environmental and industrial use of hemp in the form of hempcrete. Hempcrete is a mixture of hemp hurds and lime used as a material for construction and insulation.

“The Rastafari community of the Bahamas has always led the charge to make these beautiful islands an example of what is possible when we embrace nature,” the group also said. “As the most long-standing champions of this cause we have a valuable contribution to make. We can only hope that the Bahamian population and authorities see the opportunity this plant presents.

“Hemp is a rotational crop and can be grown in a matter of months; the benefits of its use are numerous and include zero carbon emissions, carbon sequestration, green, renewable, and non-toxic etc,” the statement continued.

Rastafarianism has no singular hierarchical structure, and there are distinct sects commonly referred to as “mansions”. The two groups said to have the largest presence in the Bahamas are the House of Nyabinghi and the EABIC. Prominent study groups include the King of Kings Missionary Movement and the ASFAW, African Sisters for all Women.

Yesterday, the collective extended an invitation to the government, church and civil society “to open their minds and come together to pave a better, more inclusive way forward”.