18 Haitian Nationals Arrested

IMMIGRATION officials conducted an operation in New Providence at approximately 5am on Monday which resulted in the arrest of 18 Haitian nationals.

This group consisted of 12 women, three men and three minors who were subsequently transported to the Detention Centre on Carmichael Road for further processing.

Chief Immigration Officer Harold Thurston of the Enforcement Unit, along with the K-9 Unit, conducted the exercise. This operation covered areas inclusive of Black Village, Lucky Heart Corner and Rock Crusher Road.

Upon further processing, 13 persons were committed to the Detention Centre for various immigration infractions including illegal landing and overstaying.