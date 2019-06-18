Drive-By Killer Suspect Charged

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man was charged yesterday with murdering a 21-year-old man during a drive-by shooting in the Bain Town area last week that was captured on surveillance video.

Jeffrey Hepburn, of Baillou Hill Road, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with murdering Bradley Smith Jr on Dunmore Street last Wednesday. Hepburn was also charged with armed robbery.

According to initial reports, shortly before 8pm on the date in question, two men and a woman were in front of a convenience store on Dunmore Street, when a silver coloured Honda Fit pulled up in front of the store.

The occupants of the vehicle opened fire in the direction of the two men, injuring one of them, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Hepburn was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to July 17 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.