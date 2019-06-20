Six Helping Gb Police With Investigations

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler said police have made significant progress in two major recent criminal matters on Grand Bahama - the break-in and robbery at Solomon’s Wholesale and the recent murder of a teen at a local night spot in Freeport.



He confirmed that some six persons are in custody assisting them with investigations into those matters, which he expects should be concluded shortly.

On the break-in, ACP Butler said that they have three persons in custody and have also confiscated items in connection with the robbery.

He also noted that police have confiscated items that may have been purchased from the proceeds of cash removed from the ATM machine at Solomon’s Wholesale on Queen’s Highway.

“We were also able to confiscate some portion of cash that we think is related to the ATM machine removal, and hopefully very shortly bring conclusion to that investigation,” ACP Butler said.

On the murder, he said that police have three persons in custody, ages 17, 19, and 20 who are all known to police.

He said the murder of a juvenile is a very “unfortunate incident” and extended sympathy to victim’s the family.

“We know that this is a very unfortunate situation and it leads us to a point where we know that young people need more supervision,” he said.

ACP Butler stated that both the victim, and the suspect who is 17, are known to each other.

“They both attended the same educational institution on the island that caters to challenged young people, and so they are not strangers. It is unfortunate, but in the very near future we should be bring conclusion and lay charges in that matter,” he said.



In the meantime, the police chief is appealing to both parents and business establishments to be aware of their responsibilities when it comes to minors.

Police, he said, are also concerned about the kind of clothing, particularly young girls, are seen wearing out and about during evening hours.

He noted that the particular stabbing incident involving the juvenile occurred around 1.30am in the morning at a night spot.

ACP Butler indicated that the police are willing to assist parents of wayward youngsters who do not abide their rules and guidance.



“We would like to support you as extended parents and speak to them. We do not want them involving themselves in adult social activities and places where adults socialise,” he said.



To nightclub and liquor operators, ACP Butler warned that it it against the law to allow persons under age 18 at their premises.

“I also want to appeal to nightlife or liquor licence premises that there are rules and guidelines they must follow. When you got your licence, rules were handed to you and you must abide by those rules. We are asking you to ensure that persons entering your premises are of the proper age by requiring a proper identification, and not look at face value,” he said.



“You have a responsibility as a licence holder to ensure persons arriving on your premises and being entertained on your premises are the proper and appropriate age. That responsibility is not on the individual, it is on the licence holder. And so, we make a strong appeal to you because the police will continue to pay attention to it, and you will find yourselves in breach of the law and possibly before the courts if we meet juveniles on those premises,” he said.