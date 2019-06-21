17-Year-Old Charged With Shopbreaking

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old was charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s court this week with shopbreaking.

The minor appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson on three counts of shopbreaking in connection with complaints made to police by vendors at the Fruit and Vegetable Market in Freeport.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

The judge adjourned the matter to June 27 to be heard before a juvenile panel. The teen was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until that time.