Installation Of Bpl Generators 'Nearing Completion'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power & Light has announced the installation of several additional rental generators at its Blue Hill power station, amidst rolling outages associated with load shedding.

A statement released by the utility on Friday noted the installation was nearing completion - with the additional power expected to on-stream by Sunday, June 30.

BPL said the additional rental power will bolster its available generation, while also improving its position to meet increasing customer demand this summer.

However, the utility did add that load shedding would continue in 1.5 to 2-hour intervals in various areas throughout the island.

The statement read: "Every attempt will be made to minimise disruption to our customers.

Additional information on load shedding will be available on our Facebook page."

It continued: "BPL wishes to advise that load shedding in New Providence commenced on Wednesday, June 19, as a result of problems experienced with its generating assets at the Blue Hills Power Station.

Simultaneously, and as a result of increasing temperatures, customer demand on the network in New Providence has spiked over the last few days."

"The loss of generation coupled with the increase in demand has resulted in a shortfall of generation and the need for load shedding.

"Our teams at the Blue Hills Station are working feverishly to resolve the concern with the generators and return them to service as soon as possible to offset in the short term the current shortfall," the statement added.

BPL on Friday also provided an update on the installation of its new Wärtsilä engines, reporting that five of the seven units have been transported from the port at Arawak Cay to site at Clifton Pier.

The statement said the new permanent units will significantly improve generation availability and reliability on New Providence.

BPL said these units will also be more cost effective to run, operate and maintain. It is expected that these units will be online in the fall.