Stakeholders To Discuss 'Nassau Entertainment District' With Officials

ARAWAK Cay and Junkanoo Beach stakeholders will get an opportunity to meet with officials overseeing the proposed “Nassau Entertainment District” project, a spokesperson from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed on Friday.

Insisting that plans for the project remain in the “planning stages”, OPM officials said stakeholders, including vendors and taxi drivers, will have an opportunity to discuss the project as it progresses.

The concept for the area was announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Tuesday during his 2019/2020 budget contribution.

Equipped with various illustrations of the project, Dr Miinis said his administration was proposing to redevelop the area from Fish Fry to Junkanoo Beach, Long Wharf, with plans, including a sky bridge connecting the beach area to Clifford Park, a pier that will run from a seafront boardwalk, a beachfront pedestrian plaza, multiple courtyards, retail and entertainment venues, upgraded beaches, armed security and Wi-Fi.

Dr Minnis said the area will “result in scores of Bahamians going to the waterfront for entertainment and relaxation on a weekly basis”.

He also said the new area will be zoned for major tax concessions for Bahamians and will be declared a tax-free zone like the inner city.

He also noted plans to hold meetings with stakeholders.

However, vendors at Arawak Cay, led by president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish and Food Vendors Association Rodney “Snapper” Russell, took issue on Thursday with the plans being developed without their input.

For his part, Mr Russell dubbed the plans “a fresh coat of paint” being slapped on an abandoned house.

He said owners and vendors have struggled to maintain their businesses due to what he termed a “deliberate push” to keep customers, visitors and Bahamians alike off Arawak Cay and the Fish Fry.

He called on Dr Minnis to sit with vendors and have an open dialogue on how to move the area forward.

In response to questions on Friday, officials said: “Yes. Meetings will be held with all stakeholders, including the vendors and taxi drivers. The project is still in the planning stages and more details will be released as things progress.”

The Tribune understands that roughly 32 stalls are currently operating at the Fish Fry portion of Arawak Cay alone.

There are dozens more operating in and around the Western Esplanade and Junkanoo Beach areas.