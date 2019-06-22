0

Man Dies After Pinewood Gardens Stabbing

As of Saturday, June 22, 2019

Police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing incident in Pinewood Gardens on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm, the man was walking on Rosewood Street, when he was approached by a man who stabbed him before fleeing. The injured man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment