Singer Mdeez Believed To Be Murder Victim

Bahamian music artist Mdeez is believed to be the country’s latest homicide victim, after he was stabbed in a row following a traffic collision on Friday night.

According to police reports, around 7pm two vehicles collided at the junction of Prince Charles Drive and Fox Hill Road. The two men who were driving became involved in an altercation which resulted in one of them being stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics transported the injured man to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Although police haven’t identified the victim, the news quickly spread through social media with tributes being paid to the star.

Julien Believe posted on his Facebook page: “RIP TO THE BEST Reggae Artist to ever come out of the Bahamas!!!! My good friend @mdeezmusic gone to violence! We suppose to go in the studio Tuesday to our song together. He supposed to go on tour next week.”

On Twitter, one user said: “Of all the things i wanted to post today. R.I. P Mdeez was the last thing i ever thought i'd type. Condolences to his family. The Bahamas lost a good man tonight.”

Another posted: “MDeez was one of my favorite Local artists. Loved his music. I always told people how talented he was. I didn’t know him personally but I was always a fan .”

A 32-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident.

• Police are also investigating a shooting incident which has left a man in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 7pm, the man was walking on Malvern Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, when he was approached by an armed man who opened fire in his direction, hitting him before fleeing. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.