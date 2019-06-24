Grand Opening For Silver Gates

FIFTEEN parks and basketball courts in the Over-the-Hill community have been identified for restoration as part of the government's plan to enhance and redevelop parks and green spaces throughout New Providence, said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Dr Minnis was speaking at the official opening of the Silver Gates Community Park in the Carmichael constituency on Saturday.

A detailed assessment of parks in the inner city has been performed to identify specific spaces, along with a needs assessment to restore the parks over time, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister noted.

Restoration of the historic Southern Recreation Grounds has already begun through the Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative.

"From Gambier to southern New Providence and throughout our island, residents need beautiful and safe spaces for relaxation, community activities, sporting events, exercise and recreation," said Dr Minnis.

He said spaces like the Silver Gates Community Park will help to foster a greater sense of community. He hailed the family park as a model for New Providence. "We need places to go to let go of stress and to stay physically, mentally and spiritually healthy," said Dr Minnis.

The 2.3-acre Silver Gates Community Park features a cushioned basketball court, a tennis court, a walking trail, exercise equipment, fruit trees, a Great Lawn reminiscent of the one in New York's Central Park, a play area for children, unique benches, secure restrooms, CCTV cameras for added security, free WiFi and a unique blue hole.

Dr Minnis thanked the MP for the area, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, and residents for caring so much about their community.

"I am told that you have been waiting for this park for the better part of two decades," said the prime minister.

"(Minister Bannister) has gone all out to make this community park a very special place for all of you to exercise and to enjoy relaxing days and evenings with family members, neighbours and friends."

The Silver Gates Community Park project was developed by Attilio Holdings, a subsidiary of the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies.

As part of its plan to enhance and redevelop green spaces, the government is also working through a public-private partnership to transform Clifford Park into a central park for New Providence.

Concept plans have also been announced for the redevelopment of Western Esplanade, which is expected to include the enhancement of the beach areas, the beautification of the area and enhanced spaces for cookouts, community events and Junkanoo practice.