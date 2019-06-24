Mdeez Stabbed To Death In Road Rage

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

Reggae artist Devon “Mdeez” Knight died after he was stabbed during an argument in the Fox Hill area, during an apparent road rage attack. The famed “Bad Company” singer was reportedly stabbed in his body following a traffic accident at the junction of Prince Charles Drive and Fox Hill Road around 7pm on Friday evening, according to police.

Official reports suggest that Knight got into an argument with a man whose car he was in a collision with. It was during this altercation that authorities said Knight was stabbed. A short time later he was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital by paramedics, where he died of his injuries, police said. He was one of two people killed over the weekend.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Knight’s close friend and manager, Luval “Big L” Culmer, said the musician’s death had “stunned” the local entertainment industry.

“He was a giant to us, and his love, energy and passion are irreplaceable,” Mr Culmer said.

According to Mr Culmer, Knight had dedicated the past 20 years of his life to expanding his talent and driving growth throughout the local industry.

Mr Culmer said Knight was on the cusp of international stardom, as he revealed the artist was set to kickstart a 12-week, multi-country tour this summer. The tour was due to make stops in various cities in Canada, the United States and Jamaica.

Knight was also set to hit stages across several Family Islands this summer.

Mr Culmer told The Tribune: “He had done so much, contributing so much of himself to everything around him. Over the course of his career, he had poured his love and passion into all genres of music. He was into production and writing.

“We lost an icon with ‘Deez, his life was about advancing the culture of music here. No matter where he went, he was beloved by the people.

“Words can’t express how loved this man was and how much he loved inspiring people through his music. He was a great talent, but he was also so humble.”

Mr Culmer said Knight’s family—his wife and two sisters—are heartbroken by his death. He said, “They, like all of us, are trying to come around to losing a life that was the glue to so many people. Trying to grasp all of this.”

Since his death on Friday, scores of tributes have been posted to social media praising the late musician for his devotion to his craft, his love of country and his philanthropy.

The Bahamas Academy Alumni Association, of which Mr Knight was a member, posted to its Facebook page: “(We) extend condolences to the Bahamas Academy Class of 1995 as we have lost one of our brightest shinning stars, Bahamian music artist Davon ‘Duff’ MDeez Knight. Our hearts are broken and we pray for comfort and healing for all of us, his family, this country and the world as we have lost a talented giant of a man.”

In 2017, Knight collaborated with several other local artists to advance conch conservation efforts in the country with the smash hit, “Conch Gone”, for the Bahamas National Trust (BNT).

Remembering Knight’s contributions, BNT posted to its Facebook page: “(We) are saddened to learn about the untimely death of Bahamian music artist Davon ‘Mdeez’ Knight. Mdeez was a wonderful, talented personality who contributed significantly to what is Bahamian music today. We will remember (him) fondly for donating his time and talent to the iconic song ‘Conch Gone’, to help create social consciousness about the plight of this threatened iconic Bahamian culinary staple. We will always remember his contribution to this important ‘conchservation’ project. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.”

The Bahamas Icon Awards added in a post of its own: “…We lost a real one and our hearts break with the country as we all mourn the loss of our brother Mdeez Knight. We started this platform to give Bahamian artists and creatives a voice and yours was one of the loudest and most profound to touch our pages. We are honoured to have been given the chance to be in your presence, we salute you for all you did and all you stood for. We collaborated, we travelled, we partied, we created memories that won’t soon be forgotten.”

The post was accompanied by a clip of Knight at the 2016 Bahamas Icon Awards show.

In a statement yesterday, the Free National Movement dubbed the late singer as “one of the Bahamas’ top vocal artists”.

The FNM said Knight was “humble and always positive”, revealing that the musician had worked with the party on a number of community projects, with the most recent being the party’s “The Less Talk Movement”.

“The Free National Movement has lost a friend and great supporter. Mdeez was a lead entertainer for the party at rallies all over the Bahamas during both the 2012 and 2017 general elections. His signature calling. . .could be heard at every rally during the last general elections,” the party noted.

Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis also paid tribute to the late entertainer, praising him for the philanthropic work he has done.

“(My wife and I) grieve together with so many Bahamians who enjoyed his musicianship and his warming spirit. He blessed our country with his gifts and the dedication to the purpose he loved above all. Mr Knight’s talents will be a lasting inspiration to us all. Bahamians everywhere remember the way he connected to so many through his music and his social causes, most notably his ‘Less Talk, More Action’ movement that focused on fighting hunger. His social conscience was reflected in his music through impactful songs like ‘Times Hard’ and ‘Ghetto Cry,’” Mr Davis said in a statement.

He also spoke out against systemic violence and crime in the country, insisting that senseless violence must be addressed.



Other scenarios about Knight’s death were circulating on social media on the weekend, but they were not confirmed by police.

Just hours after Knight’s death, a second man was fatally stabbed in the Pinewood Gardens area.

According to police reports, shortly after 11pm on Friday, a man was walking on Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens, when he was approached by a man who stabbed him in his body before running away.

The deceased was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have taken two men into custody in connection with these two homicides; a 32-year-old was arrested in connection with Knight’s death while a 28-year-old male resident of Pinewood Gardens was taken into custody in connection with the Rosewood Street killing.

The murders marked the 41st and 42nd on the year, according to The Tribune’s records.