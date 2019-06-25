17-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 16-Year-Old

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The minor, who was accompanied by his mother in court, is accused of the stabbing death of 16-year-old Joshua Davis, of Carissa Street, Freeport.

The juvenile appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One. It is alleged that on June 17 at Freeport, the accused killed Davis.

He was not represented by an attorney and was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge.

According to initial police reports, Davis was at a night spot on Peach Tree Street around 1am on the date in question when he was stabbed during an altercation with another male. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The judge told the minor and his mother that a preliminary inquiry will be held into the matter to determine if there is sufficient evidence for him to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

However, she also advised them the prosecutor could seek a voluntary bill of indictment to have the matter fast tracked to the Supreme Court.

The judge asked prosecutor Sergeant Veron Rolle about the issue of bail for juveniles. He noted that due to the extreme nature of the offence, bail should be denied and the minor should be remanded to prison.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson noted that he was not yet 18, so she remanded him to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in New Providence until August 13 when a preliminary inquiry will be held into the matter.

Meanwhile three suspects in the recent Solomon’s Wholesale break-in and ATM robbery also appeared in court, but their arraignment was postponed until today.

Following a brief discussion with an attorney involved in the case, the judge then informed the three accused that the arraignment was being postponed to today because of some issues that needed to be addressed first.

The magistrate informed them that the charges involved in the matter are shop breaking, stealing, causing damage, and possession of proceeds obtained by criminal conduct.

The men are expected to appear in court today at 10am.