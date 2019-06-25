Devaluing Scholarship

EDITOR, The Tribune

PM Minnis just devalued the credit and scholarship of the University - thanks but no thanks. Did government consult with the President and Council before doing this crazy decision clearly and, oh so obvious, a major political move…When is the next election? Give scholarships - so many per constituency subject application BUT hell PM no degrading of the educational qualifications. Possibly this has injured severely the ongoing accreditation process of the University in one foot in mouth gaff of the PM. President of UB please insist No-No-No, sir.

Tax for Gambia/Killarney too close to the PM’s residence that makes an obvious question - will it include the location of his condo block?

40% of all cars licences do not have insurance - that’s 80,000 vehicles! Immediately all cars must have 52-week insurance - insurance companies should be encouraged as they do offer payment schemes, but Minister Wells must have 52 weeks insurance. Caught with no insurance minimum fine $4-5,000.00 plus remove drivers’s licence for six-months.

Fish Fry…sorry guys your free-holiday is over…in’s my opinion Minnis coming to kill your business. Whoever put this crazy idea in PM’s head?

W THOMPSON

Nassau

June 21, 2019