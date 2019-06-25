At Least That $20m Stays In Our Economy

EDITOR, The Tribune

BAHAMAS Hot Mix has been awarded a $20 million contract by the Nassau Airport Development Company to upgrade two runways at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. This seemingly mundane information has garnered much interest on Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) social media pages, with irate PLPs accusing the Minnis administration of once again looking out only for foreigners and its wealthy supporters, including Immigration Minister Brent Symonette. The public relations machinery of the Free National Movement (FNM) is tasked with convincing a sceptical electorate that this particular narrative is unsubstantiated, especially with all of the furore over the recent Immigration Amendment Bill 2019 and the alleged engagement of two Africans at the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

Based on what I’ve read, Bahamas Hot Mix went through the normal tendering process, being selected by Golder Associates Ltd, besting three international companies from the United States, Canada and Costa Rica; and one Bahamian firm. Assuming that Symonette is still connected to Bahamas Hot Mix, objective PLPs would have to admit that the firm, which has in its employment scores of Bahamians who are PLPs and FNMs, has done stellar work on many of the government projects its has been given throughout the years by both the FNM and PLP. Being the premier road building construction firm in The Bahamas with the experience, expertise and all of the necessary equipment, Bahamas Hot Mix will always have the added advantage over its Bahamian competition. Despite all that, however, Bahamians who begrudge Symonette for his wealth and for being raised with a platinum spoon in his mouth are unwilling to see the forest from the trees.

In light of the three international firms which were given request for tenders, would Symonette detractors feel happy had the foreign contractors been awarded the contract instead of Bahamas Hot Mix? Had that been the case, would they be able to guarantee that they wouldn’t cry foul about foreigners being given preference over qualified Bahamian contractors?

With Symonette, at least that $20 million gets to stay in the economy. It would then trickle down to average Bahamian households, whose breadwinners are gainfully employed by Bahamas Hot Mix. The PLP has to be careful in not giving the appearance that it is fighting to take bread out of the mouths of Bahamians, many of whom are PLP supporters who simply want to provide for their families. With Symonette, the FNM is saddled with a fish or fowl dilemma. Do you categorise this latest transaction as a clear case of conflict of interest? Or is it simply a case of a businessman and Cabinet minister having his business tentacles all over the country? The FNM’s election loss in 2012 was partly due to Symonette. The party top brass had better hope that this is not deja vu all over again. Bahamians don’t vote in governments; they vote them out.

Symonette is so valuable to the FNM, that it seems prepared to do or die with him and all of the pushback his name garners. At times I am left to wonder if the Minnis administration is naively optimistic about winning in 2022. While it is unreasonable for anyone to expect governments to completely ignore wealthy and well to do benefactors, it will still have to engage in the all important balancing act of making the average Joe feel like he’s not been forgotten.

Whether the FNM wins or loses in 2022, Symonette will be fine. He’s a multimillionaire many times over. It’s those rank and file FNMs engaged by this administration since May 2017 who will be severely impacted by an FNM loss.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport

Grand Bahama

June 19, 2019