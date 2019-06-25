Sydney Clinches Berth In Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

It's coming down to crunch time in the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association's Junior Nationals at the National Tennis Centre and some of the top players are gearing up for their appearances in the finals.

Sydney Clarke, the top-ranked junior player in the country, clinched her berth into the final of the girls' under-18 singles where she will meet Grand Bahamian Gabrielle Simms, who is also hoping to get into the under-16 singles finals as well.

On the boys' side, Michael Major Jr is also in a pair of finals in the under-14 and under-16 singles and he will be joined by Denali Nottage, who advanced to the under-16 and under-18 where he will face top seed Kofi Bain from Grand Bahama in the latter final.

The week-long tournament, sponsored by the Byron Ferguson Foundation, got started on Saturday and will continue today at 10am.

By Thursday, the champions in both singles and doubles will be crowned in all divisions - under-8, under-10, under-12, under-14, under-16, and under-18.

Clarke and Simms advance

In what was anticipated as the biggest showdown so far on the girls' side, top seed Sydney Clarke emerged victorious with a 6-1, 6-3 decision over arch-rival Elana Mackey in yesterday's semi-finals.

"I started to slack off a bit, but I got my momentum back after the rain delay," said Clarke, who had led 4-1 in the first set when play was interrupted.

"So I just had to dig down deep and keep fighting."

The 17-year-old defending champion said she anticipates that Simms will make it just as tough for her, but she's going to be prepared for the challenge.

"She's playing great in the tournament, so I expect nothing but a fight," Clarke said. "I just have to stay focused and give it my all."

Simms booked her ticket to the final on Sunday with her 6-7, 6-4, 10-7 win over Peyton Anderson.

"It was a tough one (against Anderson), but I just want to thank God that I'm in the finals and that I will do well," said the 16-year-old online student. Also yesterday, Simms got into the under-16 semi-finals with her 6-0, 6-0 win over Saachi Pendharkar. She will play top seed Peyton Anderson in the semi-final.

"I just hope that I can continue to win," Simms said.

The winner will end up playing Kirza Johnson in the final. Yesterday, Johnson, 15, secured her berth with a 6-2, 6-0 decision over Perjae Major.

"At first, I was really, really nervous. My hands were shaking, but I just told myself that I needed to calm down and just use my strategy based on my opponent's weakness and my strength and I came out with the victory," she stated.

"Even though it was rough at times and my nerves got the best of me, I got through. I don't know what to expect in the final. I just hope to go out there and play my best tennis."

Major breezing along

After his stunning 6-4, 6-3 upset win over Grand Bahamian top seed Kofi Bowe on Saturday and 6-1, 6-1 win over Anthony Burrows to reach the boys' under-16 final, Michael Major breezed into the under-14 singles final with his 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing of Dentry Mortimer Jr yesterday.

"It was good. I did everything I was supposed too. I hit the ball the way I was supposed too, I moved well and I served very well," Major Jr said. "The only thing I could say I did wrong in the match was to give my opponent too many opportunities to try and win a point.

"But I feel good. I am doing what I have to do in the under-14s division and I'm doing much better than I expected in the under-16s, now that I am in the final. I felt good being in the two finals."

The 13-year-old student of St John's College said it would be good if I can win both of them. While the 16's final is set against Denali Nottage, Major Jr have to wait on the winner of the 14's semi's between No.2 seed Anthony Burreows Jr and Aidan Miller.

Both Burrows Jr and Miller got into the semifinals with identical 6-0, 6-0 wins over Miguel Smith and Sharano Hanna respectively.

After getting eliminated in the under-16's, Bowe said he made sure that he sealed the deal in the under-18's with his 6-0, 6-0 win on Sunday over Saket Pendharkjar to set up a meeting against Denali Nottage.

"It was a tough loss, but I know what I'm capable off and what I can do," said Nottage, a 15-year-old student at Mary Star of the Sea. "I just have to keep that in my head because I know I have the capability to win. I know it will be a tough match. But I just have to play my best."

Family Affair

It was a family affair at the NTC on Monday as members of Byron Ferguson were on hand to watch as cousins BreAnn and Saphirre Ferguson went head-to-head in the second round of the girls under-14 singles.

BreAnn Ferguson, the daughter of BLTA's executive member Bjorn Ferguson, pulled off a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 10-5 win over Saphirre Ferguson, the number three seeded player and the daughter of Byron Ferguson.

"I felt good. I felt I could have played better, but I'm just happy that I won," said the 11-year-old student of St Anne's High School. "It was a difficult match because she (Saphirre) is like my best friend. I've known her since I was a little girl. So it was tough playing against her again."

Although she expected to win, Saphirre Ferguson said she simply made too many mistakes.

"I thought I could beat her, but got me today," said the 12-year-old student of Kingsway Academy.

However, she noted that she's very happy that her father is being honored at the tournament. So did BreAnn Ferguson, who noted that she's happy that they are doing it for him.

Roscoe Ferguson, who attended the event along with his wife, Agnes Ferguson, said it was a thrill to watch their next generation of players participate.

"I introduced them to tennis about 3-4 years ago at Bradley Bain's camp," he said. "They liked it and they never stopped playing since."

Ferguson, a former tennis player, said he's happy that the BLTA is having the tournament in his son's honor.

In addition to singles played yesterday, doubles started in the tournament yesterday.