2,000 Vehicles Pass Anti-Dumping Tests

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Around 2,000 used Japanese vehicles have been pre-inspected and allowed into The Bahamas since the process designed to improve consumer safety was introduced in March.

Dion Foulkes, minister of labour, and who has oversight of The Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality, yesterday confirmed during his Senate contribution to the 2019-2020 budget debate that “since the implementation of the programme about 2,000 used units have been pre-inspected and allowed entry into the country”.

He said: “Vehicles that were found to be in non-conformance are denied entry, and the importer was allowed to select another used vehicle that would pass the inspection process. The Bahamas is second in leading the way in the Caribbean - next to Jamaica - with the introduction of a pre-inspection of verification to conformity (PVoC) programme.

“As a small island state we take a positive and responsible step toward the protection of our citizens and our environment by ensuring only roadworthy vehicles enter our country, and by enforcing internationally-recognised emissions and radiation conformance.

“We will no longer allow the growing practice of dumping end-of-life vehicles on the side of our roads, and having un-roadworthy vehicles endangering the lives of Bahamians.”

When the initiative was announced back in January, Mr Foulkes said the pre-inspection process will not impose any additional taxes or charges on Bahamian taxpayers. He explained that the $150 inspection cost will be paid by the Japanese exporters, with the Bahamas Bureau of Standards receiving $20 per inspection to cover the administrative services it has to provide in The Bahamas.

A contract was signed between the government and EAA Company, a Japanese used vehicle inspection specialist company headquartered in Yokohama, for the conduct of inspections. Mr Foulkes added yesterday that over the past three years, beginning in 2016, used vehicle imports to The Bahamas have been high.

“Statistics from Arawak Port Development Company (APD) suggest that, on average, The Bahamas has imported about 15,000 used units annually. It is anticipated from these statistics that the amount of used imports would be relatively the same in 2019,” he said.

“Consequently, the need to ensure that these imports are ‘roadworthy’ prior to leaving the country of origin is essential in protecting The Bahamas from continuing to be a “dumping ground” for unsafe and potential ‘end of life’ vehicles.

“Furthermore, Japan as a country has suffered several nuclear accidents - the latest in 2011 in Fukushima - and it is imperative that potentially radiated used vehicles are also not allowed to enter our country. This PVOC programme specifically addresses this risk by including a mandatory requirement for radiation inspection on every vehicle.”