26-Year-Old Remanded Over Robbery Charges

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday over allegations he robbed four people at gunpoint of over $1,000 worth of money and merchandise on the same day.

McKenzie Pierre, of Boyd Road, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with four counts of armed robbery stemming from incidents which allegedly occurred on June 15.

It is alleged that on the date in question, he used a handgun to rob Myril Storr of a black Grand Prime cell phone worth $275 and $350 cash; Chadwick Storr of $87; Delano Johnson of $105; and Craig Smith of a Samsung cell phone worth $275 and $525 cash.

However, Pierre claimed at the time of the alleged incidents, he was at home and was wearing an ankle monitoring device.

Nonetheless, he was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to August 19 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. Bail was denied and he was remanded into custody in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.