Bfsb Links To Money Maritime Conference

The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) sought to reinforce the sector’s maritime links by sponsoring last week’s 32nd annual Marine Money Week Conference in New York.

The summit bridges the gap between shipowners and the international capital markets, with The Bahamas enjoying a rich heritage in both industries. This nation is one of the world’s top ten flag states with ships weighing collectively more than 50m gross tons flying the Bahamian flag.

Marine Money Week is the world’s largest ship finance forum, attended by more than 300 professionals comprising ship owners, investors, ship managers, brokers, lawyers and accountants.

Tanya McCartney, the BFSB’s chief executive and executive director, addressed delegates on The Bahamas Lifestyle: The Best in Business, Banking, Boating and Beaches. She shared the Bahamas’ long history in the maritime sector as a leading ship registry, and encouraged attendees to also explore this nation’s financial services and international business offerings.

Ms McCartney said there were “four vital features which distinguish The Bahamas from other significant international financial centres. These are being well-regulated, our expertise, commitment to innovation and our unique geographical location”.

She provided an update on the progress made in addressing European Union (EU) concerns, incentives provided to persons wishing to do business in The Bahamas, and Immigration and residency.

The BFSB’s attendance at the 32nd annual Marine Money Week was aimed at showcasing the Bahamas’ history of success as a world class centre for maritime and financial services.

Pictured from left to right: Indira Munroe-Farrington, BFSB; Matt McCleery, president, Marine Money; Tanya McCartney, chief executive and executive director, BFSB.