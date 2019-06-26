Online Passports Set To Come In This Year

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BY the end of this year, applications for electronic passports will be processed online, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield yesterday.

This is in a bid to decentralise the operations of the cramped Thompson Boulevard Passport Office, which becomes chaotic particularly in the summer months as people apply for these documents.

Asked by The Tribune how his ministry planned to deal with issues at the office during peak season, Mr Henfield revealed that the system was being tested now for a roll out “soon”.

The concept will feature passport application kiosks at post offices and/or libraries to cut back on the need for people to physically go to the Passport Office.

He made the announcement a week after the ministry released a new policy for e-passport renewals. It requires a completed application form, existing electronic passport, a standard passport photo and National Insurance Board smart card to ensure a more efficient process.

“The Passport Office as we all know is not built fit for the purpose and so we’re looking at decentralising the operations of the Passport Office in areas of New Providence that are highly populated where people can walk in, go on a computer and apply for their passports online to make the process a bit more amenable for Bahamians,” the minister said outside of Cabinet.

“I visited the Passport Office myself on Friday, sat on a bench and spoke with some of our clients, some Bahamian citizens that were there. We are looking at tweaking the way we do (things), trying to do things better and make it more amenable for Bahamians as they come to get their passport.

“It’s a work in progress and I think we are making tremendous strides. When we get the online systems up and running, which we are testing now currently. . .you’d be able to make your applications online. I think that’s going to alleviate a lot of the burdens on the Passport Office itself and on Bahamians,” Mr Henfield continued.

He was apprehensive about giving a timeline, but gave an idea of a roll out when asked if it would be within the year.

“Absolutely I think within the year. I can say that safely within the year Bahamians should be able to walk into a kiosk in a post office or somewhere centrally located in New Providence or library and apply for their passports online and be able to complete the process.”