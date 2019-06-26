Truck And Van Collide On Shirley Street

Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Shirley Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremiah Rahming and Jefferson Bodie, employees of John Bull, Bay Street, were riding in the company’s grey Nissan van when a large truck from Johnson Trucking ran into the rear of their vehicle and forced them to crash into a palm tree in front of The Tribune’s entrance.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the incident, Mr Rahming said he and Mr Bodie, who was driving the vehicle, were attempting to turn into The Tribune’s parking lot, when the truck ran into them forcing them to hit the tree.

“We were on Shirley Street coming in to turn in The Tribune. The driver had on his right signal for turning but I guess the guy in the semi-automatic truck didn’t see us in time and then he just slam into the back of us and we end up like this,” he said.

“...I don’t know how much speed he was coming with, but I guess he didn’t see us and he slammed into the back of us.”

Mr Rahming told The Tribune that he was fine, but said Mr Bodie was a little shaken up by the incident.

“The driver has just said his leg is hurting. He hit his leg and his head, that’s why he’s starting to have a headache so that’s all I know so far.”

Still, neither passenger sustained any major injuries and Mr Bodie was cleared by EMS personnel once they arrived on the scene.

The newspaper also attempted to reach out to the driver of the Johnson Trucking vehicle who declined to comment.