Urban Renewal Commission To Hold Free Summer Camp

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development will hold a free one-month summer camp under the leadership of the Urban Renewal Commission.

Urban Renewal Commission Acting Director Kellen Russell said the camp will run from July 1 to 26, 9am to 2pm for children ages five to 15.

“While there are camps all over the city, here at Urban Commission we are doing our part by conducting camps at 11 locations here in the city, six between Grand Bahama and Bimini and eight of our Family Islands inclusive of Acklins, Crooked Island, Exuma, Long Island, Abaco, Eleuthera, Andros and Cat Island,” Mr Russell said yesterday.

He said camp participants can expect free field trips, breakfast, lunch and educational sessions.

He said: “(This camp will include) performing arts which include dance, the band section, at risk sessions as well as anger management empowerment sessions. We are totally aware that there are some of our young people within the inner city who do not have the ability to travel.

“And as a result of that we want to create an atmosphere where our young students from the urban areas are able to go back to school and brag on the summer experience, they would have had at Urban Renewal. And of course, we are looking for them to have an encounter that they will never forget.”

He advised parents that their children would be safe in the programme and once enrolled, will enjoy the camp.

The camp will be hosted at Urban Renewal Centres in Bain and Grants Town, Centreville, Englerston, Flamingo Gardens, Fort Charlotte, Fox Hill, Free Town, Nassau Village, Pinewood and St Barnabas.

Parents are encouraged to register their children before July 1. Interested parents should ring 502-4450 for additional information.