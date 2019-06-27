Opening Marijuana Town Hall Meeting

THE Bahamas Marijuana Commission held its first town hall in New Providence yesterday evening. The meeting was held at St John’s College.

The commission’s mandate is to codify the views of the Bahamian public on all things related to cannibis and make a recommendation to the government of the Bahamas on all things related to the plant. The commission has formed several subcommittees examining medical use, recreational use, industrial and economic use, ceremonial use and the regulatory issues around this plant. About 40 people attended the town hall.

CARICOM’s Regional Commission on Marijuana held a well-attended town hall discussing marijuana at the Holy Trinity Activity Centre last January. Attendees at such events have been mostly in favor of marijuana decriminalisation and legalisation.