Governor General Farewell Salute & Swearing In: Road Closures, Traffic Diversions

ROAD CLOSURES

On Friday, 28th June 2019 at 10:00 am, the farewell ceremony and swearing in ceremony for the Governor-General will be in Parliament and Rawson Squares and as such there will be road closures as well as traffic diversions to facilitate the proceedings.

Beginning 6:30pm on Thursday, 27th June 2019 the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Bay Street between Frederick and East Streets

Parliament Street between Prince George Wharf & Shirley Street

Bank Lane between Shirley & Bay Streets

Charlotte Street between Shirley & Bay Streets

Prince George Wharf between Charlotte and East Streets

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Traffic traveling east on Bay Street from Navy Lion Road, will be diverted south along the following streets:

George Street

Market Street

Frederick Street

Traffic traveling east along Prince George Wharf, will be diverted south along the following streets:

Frederick Street

East Street

NO PARKING

Beginning at 6:30pm on Thursday, 27th June 2019 until after the ceremony, there will be no parking on the following streets:

BAY STREET BETWEEN FREDERICK STREET & ELIZABETH AVENUE -- BOTH SIDES

PARLIAMENT STREET BETWEEN SHIRLEY STREET & PRINCE GEORGE WHARF -- BOTH SIDES

BANK LANE BETWEEN BAY STREET AND SHIRLEY STREET-- BOTH SIDES

EAST STREET BETWEEN BAY STREET AND PRINCE GEORGE WHARF -- BOTH SIDES

DAY OF SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

On Friday, 28th June 2019 beginning at 6:30am, there will be traffic diversions and road closures as follows:

ROAD CLOSURES

Bay Street between Frederick Street and East Street

Charlotte Street between Shirley Street and Bay Street

Parliament Street between Prince George Wharf & East Hill Street

Bank Lane between Shirley Street and Bay Street

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Traffic traveling east on Bay Street from Navy Lion Road will be diverted south along the following streets:

George Street

Market Street

Frederick Street

Traffic traveling east on Prince George Wharf will be diverted south along Frederick Street as well as south along East Street turning east onto Bay Street. Traffic traveling north along East Street will be diverted east onto Bay Street.

NO HEAVY DUTY VEHICLES COMMUTING EAST ALONG WEST BAY STREET WILL BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE THEIR

TRAVEL EAST TOWARDS BAY STREET. ALL SUCH VEHICLES WILL BE DIVERTED SOUTH ALONG THE NASSAU STREET CORRIDOR.

NO PARKING

Beginning at 6:00am on Friday, 28 June 2019 until after the ceremony, there will be no parking on the following streets:

Bay Street Between Frederick & East Streets

Frederick Street Between Prince George Wharf and Shirley Street

Charlotte Street Between Prince George Wharf and Shirley Street

Parliament Street Between East Hill Street and Prince George Wharf

Bank Lane Between Shirley and Bay Streets

East Street Between Prison Lane and Prince George Wharf

East Hill Street Between East Street and Peck Slope

PARKING

Parking for Cabinet Ministers will be at their assigned locations along the eastern parking lot of the Churchill Building. Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Secretaries and Senators will be provided parking at the former Kelly's Dock at Bay & East Streets.

Parking for invited guests will be made available at the John Alfred Dock situated at Bay Street east of Victoria Avenue.

There will also be additional parking in the parking lot of the old Post Office Building, East Hill Street and Victoria Gardens.

RECEPTION AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

There will be no parking from 6:00am on Friday, 28th June 2019 until at the Official Reception at Government House Grounds on the following streets:

Baillou Hill Road between Dillet and Duke Streets

Duke Street between Cumberland and Market Streets

Princess Street between Market and Frederick Streets

Market Street between Princess Street and School Lane

School Lane between Market Street and Baillou Hill Road

Peck Slope between Princess and East Hill Streets

East Hill Street between East Street and Peck Slope