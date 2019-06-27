Governor General Farewell Salute & Swearing In: Road Closures, Traffic Diversions

ROAD CLOSURES
On Friday, 28th June 2019 at 10:00 am, the farewell ceremony and swearing in ceremony for the Governor-General will be in Parliament and Rawson Squares and as such there will be road closures as well as traffic diversions to facilitate the proceedings.
Beginning 6:30pm on Thursday, 27th June 2019 the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:
Bay Street between Frederick and East Streets
Parliament Street between Prince George Wharf & Shirley Street
Bank Lane between Shirley & Bay Streets
Charlotte Street between Shirley & Bay Streets
Prince George Wharf between Charlotte and East Streets
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
Traffic traveling east on Bay Street from Navy Lion Road, will be diverted south along the following streets:
George Street
Market Street
Frederick Street
Traffic traveling east along Prince George Wharf, will be diverted south along the following streets:
Frederick Street
East Street
NO PARKING
Beginning at 6:30pm on Thursday, 27th June 2019 until after the ceremony, there will be no parking on the following streets:
BAY STREET BETWEEN FREDERICK STREET & ELIZABETH AVENUE -- BOTH SIDES
PARLIAMENT STREET BETWEEN SHIRLEY STREET & PRINCE GEORGE WHARF -- BOTH SIDES
BANK LANE BETWEEN BAY STREET AND SHIRLEY STREET-- BOTH SIDES
EAST STREET BETWEEN BAY STREET AND PRINCE GEORGE WHARF -- BOTH SIDES
DAY OF SWEARING-IN CEREMONY
On Friday, 28th June 2019 beginning at 6:30am, there will be traffic diversions and road closures as follows:
ROAD CLOSURES
Bay Street between Frederick Street and East Street
Charlotte Street between Shirley Street and Bay Street
Parliament Street between Prince George Wharf & East Hill Street
Bank Lane between Shirley Street and Bay Street
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
Traffic traveling east on Bay Street from Navy Lion Road will be diverted south along the following streets:
George Street
Market Street
Frederick Street
Traffic traveling east on Prince George Wharf will be diverted south along Frederick Street as well as south along East Street turning east onto Bay Street. Traffic traveling north along East Street will be diverted east onto Bay Street.
NO HEAVY DUTY VEHICLES COMMUTING EAST ALONG WEST BAY STREET WILL BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE THEIR
TRAVEL EAST TOWARDS BAY STREET. ALL SUCH VEHICLES WILL BE DIVERTED SOUTH ALONG THE NASSAU STREET CORRIDOR.
NO PARKING
Beginning at 6:00am on Friday, 28 June 2019 until after the ceremony, there will be no parking on the following streets:
Bay Street Between Frederick & East Streets
Frederick Street Between Prince George Wharf and Shirley Street
Charlotte Street Between Prince George Wharf and Shirley Street
Parliament Street Between East Hill Street and Prince George Wharf
Bank Lane Between Shirley and Bay Streets
East Street Between Prison Lane and Prince George Wharf
East Hill Street Between East Street and Peck Slope
PARKING
Parking for Cabinet Ministers will be at their assigned locations along the eastern parking lot of the Churchill Building. Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Secretaries and Senators will be provided parking at the former Kelly's Dock at Bay & East Streets.
Parking for invited guests will be made available at the John Alfred Dock situated at Bay Street east of Victoria Avenue.
There will also be additional parking in the parking lot of the old Post Office Building, East Hill Street and Victoria Gardens.
RECEPTION AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE
There will be no parking from 6:00am on Friday, 28th June 2019 until at the Official Reception at Government House Grounds on the following streets:
Baillou Hill Road between Dillet and Duke Streets
Duke Street between Cumberland and Market Streets
Princess Street between Market and Frederick Streets
Market Street between Princess Street and School Lane
School Lane between Market Street and Baillou Hill Road
Peck Slope between Princess and East Hill Streets
East Hill Street between East Street and Peck Slope
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID