Passenger Arrested After $17,550 Found Concealed In Luggage

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police arrested a man at Freeport Harbour on Tuesday afternoon when a large amount of US currency was discovered hidden in a carry-on luggage.

According to police reports, shortly around noon a male resident of Eleuthera Drive, Hawksbill, who had travelled on board the M/V Balearia from Fort Lauderdale to Freeport, was arrested after authorities allegedly discovered $17,550 concealed in the lining of his carry-on luggage.

The suspect failed to declare the cash to Bahamas Department of Customs officials and was unable to give a satisfactory account of how the money was obtained.







The discovery was the result of a joint operation between officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and customs officials. The suspect is expected to be arraigned later this week.





