Brent Symonette Resigns As Cabinet Minister

Brent Symonette has tendered his resignation as Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration, with effect from Monday.

Elsworth Johnson will assume portfolio responsibility for Mr Symonette’s posts.

In a statement, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis thanked Mr Symonette for his service:

“I thank Mr. Brent Symonette for his service to the country over many years.

“While he will no longer serve in Cabinet his constituents in St. Anne’s will continue to have an MP who cares about them.

“I wish Mr. Symonette all the best in his future endeavors.

“I have appointed the Hon. Elsworth Johnson to replace Mr. Symonette as the Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration.

“Mr. Johnson is a former president of the Bahamas Bar Association and former Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

“I have confidence that Mr. Johnson will serve the country well in his new capacity.”