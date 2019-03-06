‘Majority Of Bahamians Believe In The Plp’

By RIEL MAJOR
OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday he thinks the majority of the country believes in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) brand and that the party is for the people.
When asked if he feels the opposition party has shaken the negative perception which led to the Christie administration’s crushing defeat at the polls in 2017, Mr Davis said ‘yes’.
At the PLP’s monthly press conference, he also said the PLP is now on its way to reshaping, retooling and lifting up the Progressive Liberal Party brand.
He said: “I’m satisfied that majority of the Bahamian people still believe in the PLP brand and I’m satisfied that the majority of Bahamian people still believe that we are the party for the people.”
In the 2017 general election, nearly all of the PLP’s Cabinet ministers and senior members lost their parliamentary seats following a landslide victory for the Free National Movement (FNM).
The PLP only won one constituency in New Providence: Englerston with the area’s incumbent Glenys Hanna Martin. The only other Cabinet minister who retained a seat for the PLP was Mr Davis in Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay.
The crushing defeat of the Christie administration brought an end of the party’s controversial last term in office, which was marred by allegations of corruption, malfeasance, cronyism and inefficiency.
At the press conference yesterday, Mr Davis also addressed the government’s mid-year budget, stating this is the first time the Official Opposition and other members of the House of Assembly are being denied the opportunity to have a debate on the statement.
Mr Davis said the PLP has some concerns about the planned Prince George Wharf upgrades, regarding the government selecting Global Ports as the winning bidder for the redevelopment and management of the Nassau cruise port.
Mr Davis also expressed disdain about the state of the Bahamas’ communications sector.
He said: “The PLP has raised the issue of the neglect of the communications network given the rapid increase in demand on the network. The frequent instances given the rapid increase in demand on the network. The frequent instances of crowding and dropped calls are evidence of this. We bemoaned the absence of a cogent communications policy and action plan, but the government has remained silent on this matter.”
Comments
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
The PLP lost the election for many reasons. VAT which the FNM capitalize on, then increased 60%. BAH MAR then doc grinned from ear to ear while cutting the ribbon.. He promised to sell BAR MAR. Can he sell Our Lucaya.?? The spy bill which they passed and the web shops that they said the PLP made legal against the will of the people. then the FNM tried to milk the web shops .to death,
I was happy the PLP had lost the election. the Peoples time voters got exactly what they deserved. The FNM hit them hard where it hurts in the pocket books They have made the life of poor and middle class very hard while they reward the rich.,
Those FNM fellows are master full liars. see the comments of joe Darville and Sam Duncombe
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
The only thing the election proved is Loretta was right. That doesn't mean she would have been any better a leader, it definitely didn't mean the PLP would have done better in the 2nd term. Let's see she said he dies stuff on his own and doesn't consult us. Key said you can't trust his word. The letter to the GG said he has zero leadership capabilities. That's about all that's been proved.
rawbahamian 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Perry and friends ignored the public with the webshops and now they are less than 500ft apart and you blame the FNM for taxing them? If I were the P.M. , I would make them pay 50cents for every dollar they collect in taxes and if they choose to ignore then I qould have their web,tief,rape shops bulldozed !!!
yeahyasee 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday he thinks the majority of the country believes in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) brand and that the party is for the people.
LOL
Logging off...
Clamshell 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Philip “Gravy” Davis apparently cannot read election results. More Bahamians currently believe in leprechauns than believe in the PLP. Mainly, he seems upset that his cell phone quit working. Maybe he should pay his bill.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
The PLP of who????? ........ HM Taylor ....... SLOP ...... Vomit Perry ........ Lil Brave????
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
That's way out in center field
SP 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Philip “Brave” Davis also thought the PLP would have won 32 seats in 2017....NOT!
This muppet looking clown is obviously as delusional today as he was in May 2017 and we should leave him there.
TalRussell 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Doubtful, very doubtful other than hard to the core, aged voters and bad intentions power opportunists will answer comrade Brave's call for governing Colony of Out Islands come 2022. The PLP is more than just perceived as damaged political party far from worth the value of a change in red governing. Yes, no will take something new and fresh which to date have not surfaced as alternative governing potential?
John 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
This is the most invisible the PLP has been in many years. Not saying they still do not have their base but many supporters do not publicly associate with the PLP. Back in the days past when the PLP was in opposition, their supporters used every opportunity and every occasion to wear their gold rush shirts and chant, "it ainn long now." Maybe it is the way the FNM came galloping in with handcuffs and arrest warrants and locked up and charges some high ranking PLP officials that party supporters have decided to take a low profile even though there was a gold rush of sorts when the Frank Smith case was thrown out. And then there is the DNA. They seem to have recovered more quickly and more refreshingly from their defeat at the last Elections and came offering those who do not support the current government a viable alternative. In the main time the FNM seems to have gotten its wheels unstuck out of muck and is making some forward movement. There is positive movement in the economy, especially in the tourist sector and this along with other government and private projects has the potential to drive to drive the economy to where it needs to be. Saying that to say the FNM's performance over the next few years will set that stage for Election 2022. And if their performance is better than expected, it is the opposition vote that will be split between the PLP and the FNM and the FNM will see itself loosing one or two members but not even having to worry about losing the government. And they will become the first consecutive two term government in two decades. Then ALL of the PLP old guard will disappear off the scens nd it will be left to the young people as to what they ant to do with the PLP.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID