‘Majority Of Bahamians Believe In The Plp’

By RIEL MAJOR

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday he thinks the majority of the country believes in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) brand and that the party is for the people.

When asked if he feels the opposition party has shaken the negative perception which led to the Christie administration’s crushing defeat at the polls in 2017, Mr Davis said ‘yes’.

At the PLP’s monthly press conference, he also said the PLP is now on its way to reshaping, retooling and lifting up the Progressive Liberal Party brand.

He said: “I’m satisfied that majority of the Bahamian people still believe in the PLP brand and I’m satisfied that the majority of Bahamian people still believe that we are the party for the people.”

In the 2017 general election, nearly all of the PLP’s Cabinet ministers and senior members lost their parliamentary seats following a landslide victory for the Free National Movement (FNM).

The PLP only won one constituency in New Providence: Englerston with the area’s incumbent Glenys Hanna Martin. The only other Cabinet minister who retained a seat for the PLP was Mr Davis in Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay.

The crushing defeat of the Christie administration brought an end of the party’s controversial last term in office, which was marred by allegations of corruption, malfeasance, cronyism and inefficiency.

At the press conference yesterday, Mr Davis also addressed the government’s mid-year budget, stating this is the first time the Official Opposition and other members of the House of Assembly are being denied the opportunity to have a debate on the statement.

Mr Davis said the PLP has some concerns about the planned Prince George Wharf upgrades, regarding the government selecting Global Ports as the winning bidder for the redevelopment and management of the Nassau cruise port.

Mr Davis also expressed disdain about the state of the Bahamas’ communications sector.

He said: “The PLP has raised the issue of the neglect of the communications network given the rapid increase in demand on the network. The frequent instances given the rapid increase in demand on the network. The frequent instances of crowding and dropped calls are evidence of this. We bemoaned the absence of a cogent communications policy and action plan, but the government has remained silent on this matter.”