‘Reckley’S Husband Forced To Retire’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION leader Philip “Brave” Davis accused the government of pressuring the police force to send a senior assistant commissioner of police into retirement.

It was confirmed to The Tribune that ACP Clarence Reckley - the husband of former Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley - is now on vacation, effective yesterday. Mrs Reckley was arraigned last month on 21 charges relating to allegedly defrauding the Urban Renewal Small Homes Repairs programme in Grand Bahama of over $1.2m.

Mr Davis alleged the directive on ACP Reckley came from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Tribune reached out to the OPM’s communications department but there was no response from the government to the claim up to press time.

“I just received a call,” Mr Davis alleged, “just before the start of this press conference that the Office of the Prime Minister directed the commissioner of police to sever the employment of senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (Clarence) Reckley. That he should take immediate vacation, and at the end of that vacation he should retire.”

Mr Davis continued: “The question we ask, what manner of people are we dealing with, what manner of persons are running this country? Who terminates the services of a senior assistant commissioner of police who has served the police force well? As far as I’m aware, there are no questions about the merit of services that he provided in his role as a police officer serving this country. He was fired, while Dames still remains.”

Mr Davis was referring to his party’s call for National Security Minister Marvin Dames and Health Minister Duane Sands to resign over their conduct related to Frank Smith’s bribery case. Mr Smith was acquitted last month.

Yesterday, Mr Reckley did not respond to calls placed up to press time.

However, sources close to the matter told The Tribune his impromptu vacation started yesterday.

It was further noted Mr Reckley’s service contract expires in August 2020, marking some 40 years.

The Tribune was told the senior police officer’s accrued vacation time nearly covers the period from now until August 2020.

Yesterday, Mr Davis said the appearance of political victimisation was not lessened whether Mr Reckley was fired or forced into retirement.

“If you tell someone that you need to retire,” he said, “that’s constructive dismissal. However you want to dress it up, they are terminating you.”

Mr Davis continued: “I’m not aware of any complaints about the services provided by the senior assistant commissioner in respect to the carriage of his duties over the many years he’s been a police officer. Just to suddenly, without notice be told that he has to take his vacation, go home and retire afterwards.

“Anyone would understand what is happening there,” he added. “It’s clear that is what it is.”