Breaking News: Police Investigating Another Alleged Child Abduction

Police are investigating another alleged abduction after a child was taken from a park off Soldier Road on Wednesday before being dropped off a short time later.
According to reports, shortly before 7pm, the boy was taken from the park on Emmanuel Drive by a woman who was the lone occupant of a grey vehicle.
The child was dropped off later at Tonique Williams Darling Highway near the entrance of the City Dump.
The boy, who had no physical injuries, was transported to hospital and examined by a doctor and is in good health.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the woman in the composite sketch. Contact CDU at 5029991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or 919.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
What the heck is going on with these crazy people????
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
A seed was planted. Sometimes thats all it takes, put on top of that some disorder or a broken mind and any deviant behaviour is possible
You don't know you need a new pink plaid suit until someone show up to work in a pink plaid suit. Then all you can think about is how are you gonna get a
Be careful little eyes what you see and be careful little ears what you hear. The battle is in the mind and those are the gates.
John 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Well I was actually thinking along the lines of measles. Just a few hours exposure. Or maybe it’s just some traumatized person looking for attention. Seeing how long they can do this and get away with it.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID