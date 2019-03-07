Breaking News: Police Investigating Another Alleged Child Abduction

Police are investigating another alleged abduction after a child was taken from a park off Soldier Road on Wednesday before being dropped off a short time later.

According to reports, shortly before 7pm, the boy was taken from the park on Emmanuel Drive by a woman who was the lone occupant of a grey vehicle.

The child was dropped off later at Tonique Williams Darling Highway near the entrance of the City Dump.

The boy, who had no physical injuries, was transported to hospital and examined by a doctor and is in good health.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the woman in the composite sketch. Contact CDU at 5029991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or 919.