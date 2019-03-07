School To Host Jobs Fair

THE Department of Labour is holding its first job fair of the year this Saturday at CR Walker Senior High School on Baillou Hill Road. The event runs from 11am to 3pm.

Staff of the Department of Labour and a number of local businesses will be on hand to meet, interview and hire interested job seekers. As usual, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes, along with senior executives from the Ministry and Department of Labour, will be in attendance to meet and assist job seekers.

Patrenda Russell-Brice, deputy director of labour, said: “Last year’s ‘Labour on the Blocks’ experienced a tremendous success in partnering with various local businesses to employ Bahamians in search of jobs. This year the Department of Labour intends to double its efforts to bring about positive successes in the labour market for Bahamian job seekers and we invite both job seekers and employers to join us on this journey to success.”

Mrs Russell-Brice said at previous job fairs, many job seekers were hired on the spot. She encouraged job seekers who plan on attending Saturday’s event to come fully prepared. Persons are asked to bring their NIB smart card, a valid government-issued ID such as a passport or voter’s card and copies of their resumes.