Comets Win Baiss Track And Field Title

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

The Queen’s College Comets regained the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools‘ Track and Field Championship title to claim their third meet in five years.

The Comets finished the three-day meet at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium with a total of 1374 points. The two-time defending champion, SAC Big Red Machine, finished second with 1317 points. The St. John’s College Giants were a distant third with 473.83 points, the Temple Christian Suns were fourth with 406.50 points and the St. Anne’s Blue Waves rounded out the top five with 320.67 points.

QC claimed just three of the eight contested categories including the U15 Girls, U13 Boys and U20 Boys, with the Big Red Machine in second place each time.

The Big Red Machine won the remaining five divisions U13, U17, and U20 Girls along with the U15 and U17 Boys, while the Comets finished second in each division.

QC had the largest point differential in any division with their 77 point win in the U15 Girls. They also won the U20 Boys by 63 points. Contrastingly, SAC won the U17 Girls by just six points, the U15 Boys by nine points and the U13 Girls by 14 points.

The Comets ended the final afternoon with a series of dominating performances in the 4x400m, winning five of the six divisions and concluding the competition with a new meet record.

The U20 Boys team of Kendrick Major, Max Azor, Shaun Miller and Matthew Thompson set a new meet record of 3:19.49 secs. They surpassed the previous mark of 3:20.41 secs set back in 2014.

The U15 Boys team of Jonathan Harris, Matthew Chandler, Khory Moss and Kyle Bain took first place in 3:48.97 secs.

And they swept all three races among the girls.

The U15 Girls’ team of Adonya Taylor, Paige Archer, Koi Adderley and Raven Pratt won in 4:10.08 secs, while the U17 Girls team of Shaunece Miller, Laila Cleare, De’Vae Adderley and Javonya Valcourt took first place in 3:59.41 secs and the U20 Girls (Craiesha Johnson, Angel Pratt, Mia Mitchell and Sandra Mitchell) won in 3:58.23 secs.

The Giants’ quartet of Leandre Lightbourne, Elkhan Johnson, Jahiem Gray and Adam Musgrove was the only team to prevent a Comets sweep across all divisions with their win in the U17 Boys race in 3:30.31 secs.

The Comets won their first BAISS title in school history back in 2015 and repeated the feat in 2016. The Big Red Machine regained the title in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, SAC tallied 1400.50 points to defeat the Comets by a margin of 25.50 points.

A full report of day three and the meet will be published in Monday’s edition of the Tribune.

Event results can be found at www.tekresults.net