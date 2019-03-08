Grand Bahamian Tamar Moss Appointed Commonwealth Youth Council Chief Executive

GRAND Bahamian native Tamar Moss has been appointed chief executive of the Commonwealth Youth Council.

Ms Moss was appointed in a majority decision by CYC executives on February 17, and is also the first black person to hold the post.

In a press statement yesterday, the organisation noted Ms Moss will be accountable for the efficient and effective management of the council, which represents more than 1.2 billion youth throughout the world.

“She also will be responsible for securing the resources required for the council’s functioning and the daily operations of the secretariat, as well as for the promotion of the interests of the council and communications with its members committees, task forces, working group and partners,” the release continued.

“Since 2015, Ms Moss has been working with the Commonwealth and participated in meetings at both regional and international levels.

In June 2015, Ms. Moss was a member of the Legislative Drafting Committee for the 19th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) where she, with other young individuals, formulated policy recommendations for ministers throughout the Commonwealth.

In November 2015 and April 2018, Ms Moss represented The Bahamas as a National Youth Delegate at the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) in Malta and UK respectively and currently sits on the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC).

In 2016, Ms Moss also served as a member of the General Assembly of the Caribbean Regional Youth Council and participated in the Caribbean Youth Leadership Summit held in Belize that year and in 2017 in Jamaica.

Ms Moss in 2017, was selected to serve as Returning Officer for the Caribbean Regional Youth Council Elections in Jamaica tasked with the responsibility of conducting the elections observed by the Commonwealth.

In February 2018, Ms Moss was also one out of ten Commonwealth young persons selected to participate in the Commonwealth Parliamentarians Forum held in the UK.

Ms Moss is currently a practising attorney based in Grand Bahama.