Miss University Of The Bahamas Welcomed Back To Freeport

NEWLY crowned Miss University of the Bahamas Lydia Cooper, a student of the UB North in Grand Bahama, returned to Freeport on Friday afternoon to a warm reception at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Students, faculty and well wishers cheered as she arrived outside the Domestic Terminal shortly before 3pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, who arrived on the same flight, congratulated Cooper on her win.

It is the first time that a student at the North campus had entered and won the pageant, which is held in New Providence. Mishael Prince, another student, was also among the top finishers, placing third-runner-up.

When asked how she felt being the first to win the title in Grand Bahama, Miss Cooper said: "I feel overwhelmed. I honestly don't know what to feel. I am extremely excited to see what will happen through all of this. I know God allowed me to be here at this time and it is only by Him I was able to bring the crown back to Freeport."

Cooper, a senior who is majoring in Primary Education with a concentration in special needs, said that it was her first time entering a pageant.

"The experience in Nassau was amazing. I honestly did not know if I could have done it, but I am so grateful that I was supported by the student body and faculty here," she said.

Miss Cooper said that she will never forget the camaraderie and what she was able to take from the entire experience.

"It caused me to look within myself and to see my real purpose. I knew I always wanted to share my life story and to help other persons.

"My platform is about social class and education. It is about overcoming poverty through education, and I chose that because that was my life and it was what I stand for."

Ms Cooper said that growing up in a very big family with little resources was very hard.

"I could tell you I never always had the funds, but I was determined to be something great. So, I wanted to use my life and my story to help other persons and let them know that the University of the Bahamas is an amazing choice, and that they should consider it."

As the new queen, Miss Cooper hopes to strengthen the ties between the Freeport and Nassau campuses.

She was very happy with the reception she received from her fellow students, and faculty on her return to Freeport.

"They are very supportive and although we are small in number compared to the Nassau campus,...we are big at heart. I know that all throughout this journey they were there from day one. They helped shared my photos and gave me encouraging words, and I was touched by it. And the fact they are here today speaks volumes to see the type family we are at UB north," she said.

Dr Theo Cooper, Dean of Students at UB North, was very proud of Ms Cooper who is representative of the kind of students that are being produced at UB north.

"It is a wonderful day for UB North, certainly having two contestants in the Miss UB Pageant. It has been a goal for a quite a while and we were happy we were able to achieve that, and on the first time to win," he said.

"This is very significant because it helps to put UB North on the map, and for persons to acknowledge that the north campus is a viable option, a competitive option, in the upcoming UB system. It also speaks to our commitment to producing well-rounded students who are not only academically inclined.

Dr Cooper said that Miss Cooper is a student ambassador, president of education awareness society, and also on the Dean's honour roll. “She is the type of student we are focused on producing," he said.

Miss Cooper will be getting ready to compete in the Miss World Bahamas Pageant, where she hopes to finish among the top place finishers.