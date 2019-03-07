Officers ‘Casualties’ In Reckley Row

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

HIGH-ranking Royal Bahamas Police Force officers Emrick Seymour and Stephen Dean are perceived to be “casualties” of Clarence Reckley’s early retirement, The Tribune was told yesterday.

A senior officer with intimate details of the situation and on condition of anonymity has said some officers feel Deputy Commissioner Seymour and Senior Assistant Commissioner Dean were being forced to take vacation leave ahead of retirement to make Assistant Commissioner Reckley’s exit from the force “look good”.

It was also claimed that many in the senior ranks have looked on with disapproval at the way in which these long serving officers are being treated. It is expected that those with longstanding careers in the RBPF should be afforded certain courtesies in the lead up to retirement.

Senior ACP Dean enlisted in the RBPF in 1981. This year marks his 38th anniversary with the force. Deputy Commissioner Seymour and ACP Reckley both joined the force in 1980.

Each of the three officials have, according to another source, accumulated large sums of leave.

Quite naturally, the source insisted these officers and many others have reached the maturation of their careers with the force, adding this is how the process works.

Later this year and even next year will see others move on from the organisation, the source said, telling The Tribune a restructure of the RBPF is imminent.

In these cases, the officers would have accumulated excessive amounts of leave. An extreme case of this, the source said, is a senior officer having nearly 100 weeks of vacation.

Ordinarily the officers have five weeks of vacation each year, but yearly there are restrictions on leave, leaving only a narrow timeframe when an officer can take vacation.

This is why these three officers were most likely asked to take vacations and then go on to retirement, the source said.

It was also noted that many senior RBPF officials joined the organisation around the same time as the three officers in question, meaning retirements would come in close succession.

“The government took a position several years ago that rather than paying these large sums of accumulated leave they would allow you to go on vacation,” the source told this newspaper. “So if I had 52 weeks leave for example I’d start vacation 52 weeks before my anniversary date so that by the time as the anniversary, the government has nothing for me. So I’m still on the payroll. I get my money, but I’m still coming to work because I’m on pre-retirement. It’s not called pre-retirement leave but that essentially what it is.

“So I eat up my vacation and then when my anniversary comes the government says okay, here is your gratuity, your pension, whatever the case maybe and that’s the end of story.

“My understanding is that there are a significant number of officers particularly in the senior ranks that have accumulated leave,” the source continued. “I know one person has in the area of 100 weeks in vacation and there are quite a number of persons who have that or close.

“They have five weeks, but sometimes they only take one or two weeks and then they travel for the job, so it is difficult to take vacation. Then there are black out periods each year. For example around Independence Day or no one can go on leave around Christmas so you have a very, very restrictive time period when you can take leave.

“Many of those in the senior ranks joined the force at the same time, moved up the ranks at the same time. You’ll find there are a lot of them whose time will expire around the same time. Between this year and next year, you are going to see a lot of them leave around the same time signalling change in the leadership of the force.”

Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has suggested ACP Reckley’s leave before retirement at this time is victimisation. ACP Reckley is the husband of former Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley. She was arraigned last month on more than 20 charges alleging that she defrauded the Urban Renewal Small Homes Repairs programme in Grand Bahama of over $1m.

Senior ACP Dean declined comment yesterday and Deputy Commissioner Seymour was unavailable.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames has denied this is political or personal.