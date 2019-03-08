Patricia Minnis Speaks To Students On International Women’S Day

By Stirling Strachan

AS part of the world’s celebration of International Women’s Day, Mrs. Patricia Minnis, wife of the Prime Minister, visited and spoke with primary school students of Queen's College on Friday.

An alum of the school, Mrs. Minnis told the students about efforts being made by the United Nations to equalize the pay of men and women by 2030.

“Not only can men be cooks and nurses,” she noted, “but women can become mechanics and chefs.

“Set your goals and aim high and achieve them. One day one of you will be the country’s first female Prime Minister if it does not happen before your time.”

Vice principal and head of Primary Years at Queen's College, Sylvia Beneby told the students many other special assemblies were taking place simultaneously throughout New Providence and the country in observance of the day, which is dedicated to women’s empowerment and encouragement.

Mrs. Minnis was presented with a Go QC Comets t-shirt.